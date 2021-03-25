Upper East: First ordinary meeting of BMA held

The main function of the Municipal or District Assembly is to initiate, formulate and execute projects for the overall development of that Municipality or District.

It is against this backdrop that, the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly has organized its first Ordinary Meeting at the Assembly Hall in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital.

The two-day first Ordinary Meeting in the first quarter of 2021, brought all the about 40 Assembly Members together, to deliberate on core issues towards the developmental needs of the people.

In his welcome address, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, Amiyuure Joseph Atura, stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a hindrance in their development efforts in their bid to meet set targets in the face of yet another re-imposed restrictions has indicated the extent to which the pandemic has negatively affected the overall performance of the Assembly.

He added that while the Municipal Assembly waits for her turn of the COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out in the country, all should adhere to the safety protocols and the restrictions imposed by the President to help curb the spread of the virus in the Municipality.

He however explained that revenue generation amidst COVID-19 stands iconic in their development plan due to the fact that revenue is central to their collective pursuit to providing services for the benefit of the people.

On his part, the Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu who was on his second-day tour of Paramountcies in the region was present at the meeting to familiarize himself with the assembly members.

He indicated his commitment to working with everyone in the interest of the Bolgatanga Municipality especially getting Bolga Township clean and better organized than before.

The Minister emphasised that it is a collective responsibility to improve the quality of the lives of our people and the need for concerted effort to be a people committed to making a difference, intensifying the better future of the people, breaking new grounds in the developmental achievements and surviving the challenges in the world in which we live.