June 1976 University of Ghana Medical School Alumni donate Mannequins to the Medical School

The June 1976 Alumni of the Ghana Medical School has donated Mannequins valued at $6,500 to the Stimulation Center of the Ghana Medical School at a ceremony at Korle-Bu on Wednesday the 24th of March.

This is to enhance Clinical Teaching of the Medical Students even more so critical with the advent of Covid. The Mannequins covered the gamut of Medical Specialties; Cardiovascular, Breast, Pediatric, Neonatal, and Gynecology.

The presentation was done on behalf of the Class by Drs Henrietta Asare, Ken Ofosu Barko, Paul Enin and Samuel Gyepi Atee. Speaking at the Ceremony, Dr. Asare said She was indeed proud that her Classmates at Home and in the Diaspora rose to the occasion when she made the pitch to them for the need.

She said her Class was committed to the progress of the school indicating that on the 40th Anniversary of their completing the Medical School, they donated $10,000 as seed money to establish an Endowment Fund for the School.

She commended all the Classmates who donated to make the Project possible as well as the Team that coordinated the efforts; Drs. Etse Dagadu (Diaspora President) Addo A. O, Ken Ofosu Barko (Cordinators), and Tuffuor Kwarteng (Local President)

Receiving the items on behalf of the School, The Dean of the Medical School

Prof. Margaret Lartey, said that she was indeed grateful to the June 1976 Alumni and their continued support of the Medical School and indicated that the items will contribute to enhance the Quality of teaching to the Medical Students. She also referred to the $10,000 Endowment Fund donated by the June 76 Group and said she was hopeful other Alumni Groups would emulate the Actions of the June 1976 Group.

A Student Representative thanked the June 1976 Alumni for their generosity and indicated that the items came in at the time they were so needed because of limitations imposed by Covid. He assured the Doctors they would work hard to maintain the Proud Legacy of the Ghana Medical School.