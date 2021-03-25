ModernGhana logo
25.03.2021 Education

Obiri Boahen in full support of students' use of mobile phones in schools

By Mark Abisah || Suncity Radio
Currently, Ghana Education Service (GES) policy does not allow students in Junior High and Second Cycle schools to use Mobile phones whilst in School, but the Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen is of the view that it was about time GES reviewed that policy to allow students to use mobile phones at the century where technology has taken the center stage of academia.

Speaking to Suncity News in Sunyani on Friday, 19th March 2021, Nana Obiri Boahen enumerated how mobile phones are changing lives in the areas of Sports, Tourism, Business, Health, Agriculture, weather, Banking, and Religion.

He warned that Ghana would live to regret as a country if it continues to deny its Children access to this important Technology.

The Private legal Practioner also chided the Management of Achimota College for denying admission to two brilliant boys just because there were wearing dreadlocks.

The Deputy NPP Chief Scribe described the decision as a primitive mentality that must not be condoned in a country with an influx of people from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds.

“People wear dreadlocks for various reasons which include Religion. “How does dreadlocks affect academic work in a School” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ras Aswad Nkrabea, the Father of one of the affected boys has threatened legal action against Achimota College, describing the action of the School as a violation of the rights of the children to education.

He argued that, all laws must be in conformity with the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana and that, Achimota School cannot have its own set of rules that are in contravention with the laws of the state.

