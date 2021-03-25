Muslim Aid Australia international donates 90 boreholes to communities which lacks portable water*

Muslim Aid Australia international (MAA), a trusted Australian charity organisation working around the world has donated 90 boreholes to communities that lack portable water in the upper east region, Ghana West Africa.

50 boreholes have been completed and handed over to the beneficiary communities whiles 40 boreholes are ongoing and are in various stages of completion.

The MAA, is Australia's Trusted Charity, providing aid to millions around the globe since 1989.

Their mission has always been to help those affected by natural and manmade calamities worldwide. This Ramadan, as the world continues to recover from Covid-19, they look forward to generous support to reach the most vulnerable communities around the world and the Upper East is not an exception.

Commissioning some of the boreholes at Kukolsi in Zabugu community in the Bawku municipality with a mini durbar, Sheikh Usman Tanko Ibrahim, CEO of EL-Ehsan Charitable Relief Foundation(ECRF) and manager of MAA, said the community

was considered because of its peculiar water challenge and spirit of community development shown by the people through their self-help projects.

He said the project will help provide clean water, save time spent walking long distances in search of water, and also eradicate water-borne diseases in the communities.

Madam Zenabu a resident of Kukolsi-Zebugu expressed gratitude to the management of MAA international for assisting the community to solve its water challenges.

According to some beneficiaries communities, Aniisi, Dolnateng, Zeere, Komaka, Salpiga, Googo, Pusignateng, Kose, Bugnateng among others say they used to walk 2 to 3kilometers to access streams water for their domestic use, but the provision of the facility had brought great relief to the communities.

At Bawku senior high school students and teachers were in a joyous mood after MAA international drilled 2 boreholes in less than two weeks upon request of water challenges in the school.

The Headmaster Sylvester Agalga expressed gratitude to Muslim aid Australia international for responding to them in time by saving them from further crises.