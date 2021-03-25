ModernGhana logo
25.03.2021 Health

COVID-19: Volta region starts vaccination of Health workers

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
As part of an exercise to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in the country, the Ghana Health Service in the Volta region has begun a vaccination exercise for all health workers across the region.

The exercise which was rolled out in some regions in the country is said to commence in the Volta region from Thursday, March 25, and will end on Monday, March 29.

A statement signed by Dr. Senanu Kwasi Djokoto, the Volta deputy regional Director of Public Health and sighted by ModernGhana News stated that about 14,450 health workers across the region are expected to be vaccinated in all the 18 Districts and Municipalities in the region.

The statement also indicated that some health workers tested positive for the virus since it entered the country.

"Details of the vaccination rollout plans for all eligible residents within the second quarter of this year would be provided," it added.

The general public has therefore been urged to get prepared and ready for this important vaccination exercise.

All health workers working at both Public and Private for-profit facilities, Allied Health facilities, Health training Institutions, and CHAG institutions are expected to go through with the exercise.

It also appealed to the general public to continue observing the safety protocols in mitigating the further spread of the virus.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

