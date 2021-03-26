ModernGhana logo
26.03.2021 General News

COVID-19 sensitization extended to Women Producers

It appears the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated the multiple pre-existing inequalities and poverty challenges for the marginalized groups and individuals.

Those who are also living in informal settlements and engaged in informal economic activities have not been spared this heat.

It is against this backdrop that about 100 Women in the Palm Kernel Oil and Fish processing business have been educated on the COVID-19 pandemic and how to live beyond its effects.

The women, drawn from three Communities Kojokrom, Bakado and Shama, were taught the mode of transmission and preventive measures to ensure that they stayed safe and can support the many family dependents.

The Education Programme is an initiative of NETRIGHT, in collaboration with Daasgift, to help deepen awareness of the realities of the Pandemic for Women at the grassroots to live beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs. Faustina Laureta Koranteng, the Ahanta West Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), advised the women to know the protocols on COVID-19 and abide by them to save lives.

She said, "The virus was still around and searching for souls to devour but could only be conquered through proper hand washing, wearing of nose masks among others."

Mrs Koranteng urged parents to continue to provide nose masks for their children and encourage them to observe proper social distancing in school.

Mrs Gifty Baaba Asmah, the Executive Director of Daasgift, said though awareness of the pandemic was being created, the grassroots women needed attention due to the level of literacy and vulnerability, hence the need for the intervention.

"Most of these people do not understand and appreciate the realities of the COVID-19; they live on daily incomes from unsecured daily businesses, operate their businesses under unhealthy conditions and from densely populated markets and places, easily ignoring safety Covid protocols."

She added that by education, they would be empowered to share the knowledge acquired.

The Executive Director advised them to do away with the many conspiracy theories on the vaccine and take advantage of the government's effort at getting all Ghanaians protected.

She said, "The government wants us vaccinated against COVID-19, just like we do for measles, polio and other virus-induced conditions...let all get involved."

Hajia Fati, one of the leaders of the women, was grateful for the education describing it as an eye-opener on the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said, "We only hear the cars passing by and sounding the message but have not gotten the opportunity for this kind of interface."

The women were given hand washing materials to ensure compliance.

---GNA

