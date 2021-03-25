ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.03.2021 Headlines

Ken Ofori Atta thanks God for miraculous COVID-19 healing

Ken Ofori Atta thanks God for miraculous COVID-19 healing
Listen to article

Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is highly grateful to God and Ghanaians for the immense support and prayers that helped him to recover from COVID-19 some weeks ago.

It would be recalled that Ken sought treatment in the USA recently after falling ill.

"God's hand is indeed, visible in my recovery. I thank all Ghanaians for offering intercessory prayers and fasting in my recovery," he said.

He also thanked his wife for being a solid rock behind him during his ill-health.

Mr Ofori-Atta expressed gratitude when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament for vetting on Thursday.

He also thanked President Akufo-Addo for re-nominating him once again for the same portfolio in his second term in office.

He also thanked the leadership of Parliament for re-adjusting his vetting to enable him to seek medical treatment in the USA.

Mr. Ofori-Atta also thanked Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonus, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs for taking the responsibility to read the 2021 Budget and Economic Policy Statement in his absence.

He said since his return to Ghana, he had launched the 5.5 billion euros Europe Bond roadshow.

---GNA

Quote Reports
Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Teachers demand full restoration of Responsibility Allowance
25.03.2021 | Headlines
Agyapa Royalties: Ofori-Atta revisits Martin Amidu
25.03.2021 | Headlines
SSNIT Scandal: State moves to amend charge of willfully causing financial loss
25.03.2021 | Headlines
Jubilee House: Bawumia hosts former British Prime Minister
25.03.2021 | Headlines
CPP fights NACCA over the distortion of Ghana's history
25.03.2021 | Headlines
Northern region: 17,000 health workers to benefit from COVID-19 Vaccine
25.03.2021 | Headlines
We still have good staff---Vaccine Programme Boss allays fears after stealing incident
25.03.2021 | Headlines
Lands Minister Abu Jinapor meets Small Scale Mining Associations
25.03.2021 | Headlines
Ghana's active COVID-19 cases down to 2,911; death toll now 734
25.03.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

NPP to replace old cards with biometric membership cards
6 hours ago

NADMO offers relief to Chamba rainstorm victims
6 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line