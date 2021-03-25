Ken Ofori Atta thanks God for miraculous COVID-19 healing

Listen to article

Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is highly grateful to God and Ghanaians for the immense support and prayers that helped him to recover from COVID-19 some weeks ago.

It would be recalled that Ken sought treatment in the USA recently after falling ill.

"God's hand is indeed, visible in my recovery. I thank all Ghanaians for offering intercessory prayers and fasting in my recovery," he said.

He also thanked his wife for being a solid rock behind him during his ill-health.

Mr Ofori-Atta expressed gratitude when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament for vetting on Thursday.

He also thanked President Akufo-Addo for re-nominating him once again for the same portfolio in his second term in office.

He also thanked the leadership of Parliament for re-adjusting his vetting to enable him to seek medical treatment in the USA.

Mr. Ofori-Atta also thanked Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonus, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs for taking the responsibility to read the 2021 Budget and Economic Policy Statement in his absence.

He said since his return to Ghana, he had launched the 5.5 billion euros Europe Bond roadshow.

---GNA