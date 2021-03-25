Assemblyman supports newly admitted SHS students with learning materials

Listen to article

Mr. Ernest Ahiabli, the Assembly Member for Penyi Akpatoe Electoral Area in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region has supported eight Junior High School graduates who were admitted to various senior high schools in the region with some educational materials for easy learning.

According to him, the main idea behind the support was to enhance the zeal to learn which would help the students achieve their targeted goals of enrolling in senior high schools.

Items such as chop boxes, Student Trunks, Toilet rolls, Exercise books, Cutlery sets, School Uniforms, among others were given to four boys and four girls each from Zukpe Junior High school.

Mr. Ahiabli told ModernGhana News that, he sees the support as motivation to the students since they are brilliant but needy.

He stated that the initiative dubbed " *Back to School Project"* was launched a few years back to help students in his area.

He said, the students had admission into senior high schools such as Saint Paul Senior High, Abor Senior High, Ave-Dakpa Senior High, Keta Senior High, and Threetown Senior High schools.

Mr. Ahiabli disclosed that he used his personal savings and support from few friends to put out the initiative.

"This initiative will motivate other students to learn hard to benefit from the program," he added.

Ahiale Etornam, a beneficiary, on behalf of his colleagues thanked Mr. Ahiabli for the supports.

They also pledged to learn harder to so the community could benefit as a result.

Mr. Midedzi Famous, a parent of one of the beneficiaries, expressed his excitement about the support and assured the assembly member of ensuring that their wards will use the items correctly.

Mr Ahiabli further urged the rest of the students to learn hard to enjoy the support after they have been enrolled into any second cycle institution.