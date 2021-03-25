ModernGhana logo
25.03.2021 Headlines

Northern region: 17,000 health workers to benefit from COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Hilarius A.K. Abiwu

Some 17,000 health workers in the Northern region are to benefit from COVID-19 vaccination tomorrow March 26, 2021.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Northern Regional Health Director, Dr. Hilarius A.K. Abiwu.

He explained that the targeted health workers comprise of staff from public and private health facilities.

Dr. Abiwu said the national team budgeted for 38 vaccinators, adding that each vaccinator is to vaccinate 80 staff per day for five days.

He assured health workers in the region that Ghana Health Service has enough vaccines to cater for all.

He encouraged all health workers in the region to partake in the vaccination exercise.

“The vaccine as far as we know is safe and is the surest way to get our lives back to normal and to be more confident in providing routine health care to our clients without fear for our own lives.”

The Deputy Health Director urged the health workers to disregard the fear-mongering, misinformation, accept the vaccine and always refer to trusted sources such as GHS and WHO for credible information on the vaccine.

---Daily Guide

