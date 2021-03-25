NADMO offers relief to Chamba rainstorm victims

Victims of the Chamba rainstorm in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region have received relief support from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

The Director-General, Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, performed the presentation himself.

The items donated comprised 100 bags of rice, cooking oil, 200 blankets, 100 mosquito nets, 30 boxes of soap, 100 plastic buckets, 350 packs of roofing sheets, 100 plastic basins, 100 plastic plates, 100 plastic cups and 50 mattresses.

On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, a heavy rainstorm occurred in the area, ripping off the roofs of individual homes and a number of schools, causing damage to learning materials and health facilities, police stations, and other valuables.

About 548 houses were destroyed, rendering 792 people homeless, with six schools out of eight at Chamba being closed down indefinitely; whilst six persons were injured during the rainstorm.

The director-general, in presenting the items, said the intervention by NADMO was a sign of the care and concern shown by President Akufo-Addo's administration towards the development and wellbeing of the people of Chamba.

The Nanumba North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Abdulai Yaqoub, who received the relief items on behalf of the victims, thanked the Director-General of NADMO and assured him that the donated items would be presented to the affected victims.

Dominic Nitiwul, the Defence Minister, who doubles as the MP for the Bimbilla Constituency, had earlier visited the victims when the rainstorm occurred and supported them with 3,500 roofing sheets.

