25.03.2021 Headlines

Lands Minister Abu Jinapor meets Small Scale Mining Associations

Some small-scale mining associations have called on the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, in the Ashanti region.

The meeting was meant among others to discuss critical matters relating to the mining sector.

The meeting took place on Wednesday evening, March 24, 2021, at the COFKANS Hotel in Obuasi.

In all, Mr Jinapor met with the Dunkwa, Fomena, Obuasi and Adansi North Small Scale Mining Associations.

He seized the opportunity to share President Nana Akufo-Addo's vision for the mining sector with the associations.

He stated that the vision of the President was to build a viable, sustainable, and environmentally prudent mining industry in Ghana.

The Minister, therefore, warned that Government shall not give space for any illegal small-scale mining popularly known as Galamsey.

He said Mr. Akufo-Addo's government shall continue to ensure the strict regulation of the mining sector to prevent illegal mining activities.

Mr. Jinapor indicated that Ghana could do small-scale mining in a regulated manner.

The Minister commenced his two-day working visit to the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Community Mining

He said the best way to go in ensuring that small-scale mining is done in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly manner was Community mining.

