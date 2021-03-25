ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.03.2021 Headlines

Ghana's active COVID-19 cases down to 2,911; death toll now 734

Ghana's active COVID-19 cases down to 2,911; death toll now 734
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) active COVID-19 cases in Ghana have fallen to 2,911, from the latest figures.

However, the death toll has risen to 734.

The new confirmed cases are 106.

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 89,893 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.

Out of that, 86,243 people have recovered.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 49,716

Ashanti Region - 15,234

Western Region - 5,664

Eastern Region - 4,102

Central Region - 3,218

Volta Region - 2,330

Northern Region - 1,598

Bono East Region - 1,391

Bono Region - 1,307

Upper East Region - 1,296

Western North Region - 846

Ahafo Region - 694

Upper West Region - 477

Oti Region - 392

North East Region - 210

Savanna Region - 117

---Class FM

Quote Reports
Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Atubiga, Allotey deserve every bit of NDC Disciplinary Action---Otukonor
25.03.2021 | Headlines
Apaak appeals to GIJ to rescind its stance on students who registered late
25.03.2021 | Headlines
Achimota School rejected Rastafarian students on weak grounds---Lawyer argues
25.03.2021 | Headlines
Capping estimates for Parliament, Judiciary potentially unlawful — Akufo-Addo
24.03.2021 | Headlines
“Our fate shall be sealed if we do not make use of our God-given talents - Asantehene
24.03.2021 | Headlines
Presidency surrender to Bagbin, reverse capping of Parliament’s budget
24.03.2021 | Headlines
Petroleum revenues will benefit all Ghanaians - Akufo-Addo
24.03.2021 | Headlines
Govt committed to supporting activities of PIAC – Akufo-Addo
24.03.2021 | Headlines
I'm the 3rd most-powerful person in Ghana; 'what's your position?' Bagbin, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu fight in Parliament
24.03.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Paramount Chiefs demand arrest of illegal miners in Kayoro, ...
11 hours ago

"Attaching religion in Rastafarian saga dangerous" - Samini ...
12 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line