Ghana's active COVID-19 cases down to 2,911; death toll now 734
According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) active COVID-19 cases in Ghana have fallen to 2,911, from the latest figures.
However, the death toll has risen to 734.
The new confirmed cases are 106.
Since mid-March 2020, a total of 89,893 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.
Out of that, 86,243 people have recovered.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 49,716
Ashanti Region - 15,234
Western Region - 5,664
Eastern Region - 4,102
Central Region - 3,218
Volta Region - 2,330
Northern Region - 1,598
Bono East Region - 1,391
Bono Region - 1,307
Upper East Region - 1,296
Western North Region - 846
Ahafo Region - 694
Upper West Region - 477
Oti Region - 392
North East Region - 210
Savanna Region - 117
