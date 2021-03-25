Ghana's active COVID-19 cases down to 2,911; death toll now 734

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) active COVID-19 cases in Ghana have fallen to 2,911, from the latest figures.

However, the death toll has risen to 734.

The new confirmed cases are 106.

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 89,893 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.

Out of that, 86,243 people have recovered.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 49,716

Ashanti Region - 15,234

Western Region - 5,664

Eastern Region - 4,102

Central Region - 3,218

Volta Region - 2,330

Northern Region - 1,598

Bono East Region - 1,391

Bono Region - 1,307

Upper East Region - 1,296

Western North Region - 846

Ahafo Region - 694

Upper West Region - 477

Oti Region - 392

North East Region - 210

Savanna Region - 117

---Class FM