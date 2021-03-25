Addressing water shortages: MMA International provides 2 boreholes for Bawku SHS

The Muslim aid Australia international (MAA) based in Bawku has provided two boreholes to Bawku senior high school after an acute water shortage hits the school

At a short ceremony at the Bawku Senior High School, the CEO of EL-Ehsan Charitable Relief Foundation, Sheikh Osman Ibrahim Tanko, said the Muslim Aid Australia international (MAA) is a flexible small grant program funded by the Australian Government through Australia's overseas diplomatic posts.

He noted that the MAA international provides funding to civil society groups to pursue water aid agenda by providing water to villages.

Sheikh Osman Ibrahim said he was called by the school authorities and informed about the water challenges in the school and so he quickly mobilized and drilled two boreholes within two weeks to assist them to solve the water crises in the school.

He said the project will help provide clean water, save time spent in going long distances in search of water and also eradicate water-borne diseases.

Sheikh Osman Ibrahim indicated that more of 40 boreholes were going to be constructed within the Bawku municipality and its environs.

The alarming water crisis at Bawku senior high school compels teachers and students to buy water off-campus for use.

The dining hall is relying on local water providers to be able to prepare food for the students.

Even sometimes sachet water is used for various purposes.

School authorities say students are forced to make the connection between school rules and COVID-19 protocols in search of water.

Students walk up to 600 metres in search of the precious commodity, while teachers rely on Donkey carts and motorking suppliers.

About ten boreholes constructed for students have broken down.

Most of the boreholes were drilled deep between 100 and 150 meters but they have dried up. This comes as a surprise to school authorities.

The situation affects academic work and many students complain about its negative impact on their education.

Thomas Nadani is one of the students who are unhappy about the current water crisis in the school.

"Sometimes, we are so uncomfortable about the situation. It has been challenging." he laminated.

The Headmaster, Rev. Sylvester Agalga says efforts to fix the broken boreholes and get additional ones have been tough.

Mr. Sylvester Agalga says the water crisis in the school is an age-old issue.

And the growing coverage of the Ghana water company in the municipality has come to compound the situation.

Initially, the Ghana water company supplied water to the school weekly but now every fortnight.

Azeriya Ayeriga, the Bawku municipal education director said the water shortage in the school affects students' performance.

He appealed to philanthropists to come to the aid of the school.

Senior Housemaster, Abugbilla Bukari commended and called for additional support because the situation will become severe when the second and third-year students report.

The school currently has about 3,800 population.