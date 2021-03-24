ModernGhana logo
24.03.2021 General News

Turkish Ambassador to support growth of tourism sector

Madam Ozlem Ergun Uluesen, Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, said her government will collaborate with Ghana, through the Tourism Ministry, to explore tourism-related opportunities for socio-cultural and economic benefits of both countries.

“Ghana has immense opportunities in the area of tourism, arts and culture, and there is the need to explore these potentials to grow the sector,” she said.

Madam Uluesen said this when she paid a working visit to Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in Accra.

The visit forms part of an already existing bilateral relations between the Turkish Government and Ghana to explore opportunities of mutual benefit in the tourism sphere.

She said globally countries were diversifying their economies and the tourism sector had been widely viewed as an alternative game changer.

She wished the Minister well on his new portfolio and pledged her support to ensure he succeeded in his efforts to grow the tourism sector.

Dr Awal, on his part, expressed the commitment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's Administration to collaborate with the Turkish Government to explore areas of mutual benefit in the tourism and culture landscape of Ghana for the wellbeing of all.

He said the initiative, undoubtedly, had the tendency to turn the economic fortunes of Ghana and Turkey and create employment opportunities for the youth.

The Turkish Ambassador was accompanied by her Executive Secretary, Mrs Seyda Nur Ergun.

---GNA

