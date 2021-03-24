ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.03.2021 Regional News

Let’s rally behind new regional minister for peace and development—Alhaji Sibdow

Let’s rally behind new regional minister for peace and development—Alhaji Sibdow
Listen to article

The Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP, Alhaji Sibdow Alhassan Yakubu also known as Alhaji SEY has called on the chiefs, religious leaders, youth groups, and other stakeholders to rally behind the newly appointed Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Shaibu Alhassan.

This he pointed out will bring accelerated development to the region and also consolidate the current peace the region was enjoying.

According to Alhaji Sibdow, the new Minister was enthusiastic about doing his best for the region, and having the support of all key stakeholders in the region will be positive for forwarding movement of the area.

Speaking to the media after tours to some key chiefs in the region, Alhaji Sibdow also thanked the chiefs for the reception accorded the team when they visited them in their various places and their good counsel.

Alhaji Shani Shaibu Alhassan was appointed by President Nana Addo as the new Northern Regional Minister. He was vetted, confirmed, and sworn into office to take over from Hon Salifu Saeed and has since resumed work at the Regional Coordinating Council in Tamale.

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
Ghana Gold Expo outdoors development sponsors ahead of Ghana Mining Week
24.03.2021 | Regional News
Dredge Masters assures public of no flooding due to massive dredging works in the Odaw and Korle-Lagoon
24.03.2021 | Regional News
KNUST ex-staff fight management over unlawful ex-Gratia deductions
24.03.2021 | Regional News
COVID-19: MTN donates PPEs to 5 hospitals in Ashanti
24.03.2021 | Regional News
KAIPTC opens a course in Human Rights in Early Warning
24.03.2021 | Regional News
U/ER: Porous nature of our borders hindering tax collection—GRA
24.03.2021 | Regional News
Central Tongu MP donates building materials to Adidome Police Station
24.03.2021 | Regional News
UER: Fruitful Life Chapel International supports inmates of Navrongo Prisons
24.03.2021 | Regional News
Pentecost University TESCON gets new executives for 2021/2022
23.03.2021 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Ho murder suspect survives after hours of surgery
3 hours ago

GRIDCo blames technical fault on Ghana Gas for Wednesday’s p...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line