Eco-Conscious Citizens petitions Dan Botwe over Parks and Gardens

Eco-Conscious Citizens have written to Hon. Dan Botwe, New Minister for Local Government and Rural Development for assurances that Parks and Gardens lands at Cantonments will not be built on but kept for the Green Economy

“The climate emergency has made it clear that the whole of Parks and Gardens Cantonments needs to be preserved as a Green Space.”

The full text of the letter is copied below.

Awula Serwah

Eco-Conscious Citizens Co-ordinator

[email protected]

Hon. Dan Botwe

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development

Accra

23rdMarch 2021

Hon. Dan Botwe,

Eco-Conscious Citizens congratulate you on your appointment as Minister for Local Government.

We trust you will do your best to ensure that decentralisation thrives to the benefit of Ghana and Ghanaians.

Eco-Conscious Citizens and environmentalists are disappointed that most of our green spaces have been built on. Parks and Gardens Department which falls under your Ministry is one of the few remaining open spaces. The climate emergency has made it clear that the whole of Parks and Gardens Cantonments needs to be preserved as a Green Space. We would like to work with you to ensure that Parks and Gardens is preserved and urban tree cover is provided in our towns and cities as a matter of urgency. “The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, the next best time is now!” Those words of wisdom should guide our actions.

You may be aware that Parks and Gardens was established by visionary President Kwame Nkrumah in 1961 and was a Ministry, under Cabinet Minister Mr. EN Ocansey. It was to be responsible for the development of the nation's landscape and the preservation and beautification of the environment. Unfortunately, over the years, portions of Parks and Gardens lands have been appropriated for concrete structures.

We have therefore resisted and will continue to resist attempts to appropriate further portions of Parks and Gardens land and rezone the area from Green Civic to exclusively Civic in order to build an office complex. There are a number of dilapidated governments buildings that can be used for the office complex, as building on the remaining green spaces we have is a No No.

The Department of Parks and Gardens should be empowered to fulfil its remit of developing the nation's landscape and the preservation and beautification of the environment. At a time when Ghana's forests are disappearing at an alarming rate and cities like Accra and Kumasi are becoming concrete jungles, Parks and Gardens should be at the forefront of defending the country against the relentless southwards movement of the Sahara, and taking a leadership role in promoting the health benefits of trees and nature. The Climate Crisis has highlighted facts about trees that until now, most of us have ignored. Urban Forests are essential for improving the quality of air, mitigating flooding and lowering temperatures in our towns and cities.

We are asking for assurances that Parks and Gardens land will be used for horticultural, botanical and environmental purposes only, and that no part of the land will be appropriated for concrete buildings. We are asking for your support to ensure that Parks and Gardens becomes a World Class institution which delivers on the Green Economy.

We have recently donated benches to Parks and Gardens to make it more accessible to the public, and in furtherance of that aim, we would like it to open on weekends.

The Climate Crisis is an opportunity for Ghana to leverage its considerable green resources on the world stage. Parks and Gardens could be a critical part of providing income through carbon offsetting and creating vital sustainable jobs in the process.

A Signboard at Parks and Gardens reminds us of the value of trees:

No Place Is Complete Without Trees

A House Without Trees Is Charmless

A Park Without Trees Is Purposeless

A Country Without Trees Is Hopeless

What Should I Do?

Plant A Tree Today.

We need a strong immune system to fight diseases, including Covid-19, and trees have an important role to play in maintaining good health because they purify the air we breathe by absorbing pollutants.

Eco-Conscious Citizens are encouraging Ghanaians to plant a tree when a child is born, and when a loved one passes. We hope you will support this initiative.

We look forward to working with you to help transform our towns and cities. Our starting point is Accra, which needs to be a City we can all be proud of.

Kind regards

Awula Serwah

Eco-Conscious Co-ordinator