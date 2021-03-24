Monitor distribution of premix fuel – Hawa Koomson orders Secretariat 

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD), Mavis Hawa Koomson is asking the National Premix Fuel Secretariat to implement stringent monitoring measure to curb the diversion of the product in the country.

According to her, the product is subsidized by government and plays a significant role in the trade of fisherfolk hence her call.

In an interaction with management of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) during a working visit, Madam Koomson noted that the premix secretariat must ensure that the proceeds from the sale of premix fuel are used judiciously.

“I task NPFC to ensure that the proceeds from the sale of Premix Fuel are used judiciously in ventures and projects that will inure to the benefit and eventual development of fishing communities around the country. Every vehicle needs fuel to travel, the same thing applies to the fisherfolk and without the premix fuel they cannot continue their activities. Since Premix fuel is highly subsidized by the government, the NPFC/S must take stringent monitoring measures to ensure the product gets to its intended destination and prevent diversion or inappropriate distribution.”

She urged the management of TOR to work assiduously to keep the product in constant supply to fisherfolk.

“The Management of TOR must continue with the good work even in my tenure of office by ensuring an even and adequate supply of the Premix fuel across the landing beaches for a smooth operation of the fishing industry. The request for Premix Fuel made by the Landing Beach Committees (LBCs) is generated through the Regional Premix Fuel Bodies chaired by the Regional Ministers in the various Regions. These are later collated by the NPFS for onward submission to Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) for processing and distribution to the LBCs by assigned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs)”.

Managing Director of TOR, Francis Boateng noted that the Refinery will not relent on its efforts to ensure constant supply of the fuel to the fisherfolk.

He pledged that his outfit will supply the premix fuel on time for onward distribution effectively along the coastal regions.

Mr. Boateng reiterated that so far, they have been working closely with the National Premix Fuel Secretariat to ensure that adequate quantities of premix fuel are made available to the fisherfolk.

The Distribution Manager of TOR, Roselyn Fiagbe maintained that the Refinery ensures constant supply of premix fuel to all landing beaches through the various oil marketing companies.

She disclosed that, on a daily basis, the refinery tries to meet the demands of fifty trucks but currently supplies between thirty-four and forty trucks of premix fuel to fisherfolk nationwide.

---citinewsroom