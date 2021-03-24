Don't waste time in life, work to discover your destiny and purpose - Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah

The founder and leader of the Potter's Hand Word Ministry International in Cape Coast, Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah has beseeched Christians to seek their purpose and not to waste time since life is ephemeral.

He added, the life span of man is too short and is therefore very unnecessary for Christians to waste too much time on acquiring wealth and material things without finding out what "our true purpose in life is".

He highlighted that, in this life no matter how careful one is and no matter what one does, death is a certainty for every living being. "Once we are born we shall surely die and after death, there is judgment".

According to him, God will not judge people based on the material wealth they have achieved on earth.

"One can be judged as being successful or not when his personal purpose is juxtaposed to that of what God has earmarked for his life. In the pursuit of a career, acquisition of power, fame money and all that we desire would amount to nothing if we don't discover our purposes in life as prescribed by God for us."

He admonisheS Christians that, "What must be understood in life is that we are like vapour, we would vanish away, we're like water that is poured on the ground and at the scent of the sun, we shall dry up. We're like grass, we grow in the morning, flourish in the afternoon and we shall be cut off in the evening".

He urges all Christians to pursue what God has destined for their lives so that, they can be relevant and be able to render a proper account to God on judgement day.

In affirming his position, he referenced from James 4:14 which says, "Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes".

In explaining, the prophet said, "our lives are like that of the mist that appears for a little while and disappears too quickly."

He quoted Psalm 90:12 which says, "Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom".

To this, Prophet Ansah explained that, "our God must help us count our days on earth in order to help us gain wisdom which shall help us navigate our path on earth in pursuit of His purpose for our lives. If you walk outside your purpose, if you walk outside your Godly purpose, you're walking outside your true destiny."

He added, "As a believer, you need to work hard to secure your godly purpose on earth so that your life and your time would not be wasted".

Prophet Ansah was speaking to D.C. Kwame Kwakye on GBC's Radio Central Morning Show today Wednesday 24th March, 2021 on the topic, "Purpose".

The Prophet later noted that, one thing that can be done to help Christians live a purpose-driven life "Is to live an authentic life".

To him, an authentic life "Is living a life without lies, living a life with which you can assess and know that you're being truthful to God, truthful to others and being truthful to yourself. That is a life that is authentic."

Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah stressed that "If you fake, you will fail within a short time. If you fake your life, you'll fail in life. If you live your life thinking you're too smart, you shall fall abruptly and people must be careful."

The Potter's Hand Word Ministry International leader urge Christians to be wise enough to ask God to help them avoid wasting time on frivolous things which are not in line with their purpose in life.

"Walk in your destiny and walk within your purpose and the Lord who has mentioned and called you by your name, would assist you discover your purpose and what you ought to be in life", he emphasised.