Ho murder suspect survives after hours of surgery

The man who is alleged to have hacked his girlfriend, 25-year-old Harriet Kafui Ahiati to death and attempted to take his own life has been saved by the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Anthony Dordoye aged 27, who was rushed to the hospital last Tuesday morning, March 23, 2021, is said to be stable and responding to treatment after a marathon surgery which lasted over three hours.

He had been admitted with a slit throat and stomach with the intestines almost falling out, the Police had said.

Residents and other persons who saw him prior to his surgery had doubts of his survival, yet the medical staff at the Ho Teaching Hospital managed to save his life and stabilise him.

The Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, Amos Jah told Daily Guide that “When he was brought in the situation was very bad. Some id not even believe he could survive. However, the doctors, nurses, anaesthetics and other staff of the hospital brought their quality to bear and ensured his life was saved.”

He said the surgery took more than three hours and by evening of the same day, Anthony popularly referred to as Jay had been brought from the theatre to the male surgical ward for recovery.

He said the hospital was collaborating with the Police to ensure the suspect is in good health to assist Police investigations.

The Ho Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Anthony Kamal Danso commended the doctors of the Ho Teaching Hospital for a good job.

He said although Jay cannot talk now, he was hopeful that the good care of the hospital will see the key suspect recovering well enough to assist Police investigations.

He said from the preliminary investigations and evidence gathered, the suspect has a lot to share with the Police in furtherance of the investigations. Due to the nature of the case Jay is under Police guard even as he recovers at the hospital.

Meanwhile the family of the deceased is working with the Police to send the corpse to the Police Hospital in Accra for autopsy.

Jay and Kafui are said to have been dating for more than six years. The relationship which began with Kafui in JHS three had the blessing s of the two families after initial attempts to separate them failed.

A brawl that ensured between the couple last Monday night (March 22, 2021) at the home of the deceased and the mother near Freedom Hotel in Ho, left the Kafui dead and Jay almost dead.

The Police says jay told them while on his hospital bed that, the brawl had ensured over allegations that his girlfriend had been cheating on him.

—Daily Guide