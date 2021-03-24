ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.03.2021 Social News

GRIDCo blames technical fault on Ghana Gas for Wednesday’s power outage

GRIDCo blames technical fault on Ghana Gas for Wednesday’s power outage
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Ghana Grid Company says a technical fault upstream is responsible for the outage experienced in some parts of the country on Wednesday, March 24.

The company said most areas within Accra East, Winneba, Techiman and Sunyani were affected by the dawn incident.

In a statement, it said the power outage was reported by the Ghana Gas Company which said there was a compressor fault upstream, leading to the loss of 750 megawatts of power at about 1 am.

” At 1:02 am on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, a compressor fault upstream, reported by the Ghana Gas Company, led to the loss of 750MW of power from some generating plants; specifically, Karpowership and VRA’s Aboadze units,” GRIDCo’s statement said.

GRIDCo said the fault was rectified before 7 am the same day and power has consequently been restored to all the affected areas.

—citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Jospong Group’s Sophia Kudjordji shares story on Y Leaderboard Series
24.03.2021 | Social News
Ho murder suspect survives after hours of surgery
24.03.2021 | Social News
I will adapt the practical use of ICT as a tool to improve development in Bono East- Regional Minister
24.03.2021 | Social News
Resolve electricity, flooding issues at Kejetia market within 14days – Angry traders
24.03.2021 | Social News
GIJ justifies directive for students to defer course over late fees payment
24.03.2021 | Social News
Japhet Festus Gbede appeals for public support after a rainstorm renders hundreds homeless in his Electoral Area.
24.03.2021 | Social News
30 students involve in gory accident at Agona Swedru
24.03.2021 | Social News
JHS student electrocuted in Akatsi North during rainstorm
24.03.2021 | Social News
Robbers attack passengers on Juaboso-Asawinso road twice same day
24.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Ho murder suspect survives after hours of surgery
1 hour ago

GRIDCo blames technical fault on Ghana Gas for Wednesday’s p...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line