GRIDCo blames technical fault on Ghana Gas for Wednesday’s power outage

The Ghana Grid Company says a technical fault upstream is responsible for the outage experienced in some parts of the country on Wednesday, March 24.

The company said most areas within Accra East, Winneba, Techiman and Sunyani were affected by the dawn incident.

In a statement, it said the power outage was reported by the Ghana Gas Company which said there was a compressor fault upstream, leading to the loss of 750 megawatts of power at about 1 am.

” At 1:02 am on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, a compressor fault upstream, reported by the Ghana Gas Company, led to the loss of 750MW of power from some generating plants; specifically, Karpowership and VRA’s Aboadze units,” GRIDCo’s statement said.

GRIDCo said the fault was rectified before 7 am the same day and power has consequently been restored to all the affected areas.

