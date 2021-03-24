Resolve electricity, flooding issues at Kejetia market within 14days – Angry traders

The Leadership of the Kejetia Market Association has given management and Board of Directors of the new Kejetia market a two-week ultimatum to address challenges faced by traders in the market.

According to the traders, since occupying the market spaces early 2020, they have been charged exorbitant electricity bills without any justification.

The traders also complained that although they are barely a year at the market, their biggest fear since occupying the shops has been flooding which may destroy their shops and their goods.

The Public Relations Officer for the Kejetia Traders Association, Andrews Kwofie who spoke at a news conference in Kumasi described the situation as unacceptable.

He called on the management of the market to ensure that all concerns are addressed within the next two weeks.

“Why will an edifice like this with this huge investment have leakages whenever it rains. We are telling management to immediately come to the aid of traders. There is always flooding when it rains here. We will consider a very drastic action if our concerns are not addressed.”

Some of these traders were selling on pavements and streets within the Central Business District (CBD) in the metropolis until they were asked to relocate to the Kejetia Market.

The directive was opposed by several traders who had raised concerns about exorbitant charges for the relocation.

However, the Chief Executive Officer for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Osei Assibey Antwi insisted on the relocation, arguing that the decision was not a unilateral one.

