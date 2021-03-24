GIJ justifies directive for students to defer course over late fees payment

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has defended its directive for students to defer the ongoing academic year over late payment of fees.

GIJ explained in a statement that its decision is in “consonance with Section 9.3 of the Institute's Undergraduate Academic Policies and Procedures which stipulates that ‘Students who fail to register (in person or by proxy) during the official registration period at the beginning of the semester forfeit their right to register for the semester or the entire Academic Year.'”

“It also satisfies Section 13.5 of the same policy which stipulates that ‘Students who absent themselves from class for twenty-one days in a semester without official permission from the Registrar, are deemed not to have satisfied the class attendance requirements for the semester and shall not be assessed as having completed the programme,'” the statement added.

Some students who were livid over the directive picketed in front of the school's Osu-Ringway campus on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

They called on the school’s management to reconsider the decision.

The school emphasized that it arrived at this directive “after a careful consideration to ensure that the academic processes required to keep the school running are upheld”.

The school locked up its premises, denying students access to both the Osu-Ringway campus and the new one at Dzorwulu because of the students' announced protest.

This did not stop the students from massing up at the school's gate to drive home their demands.

—citinewsroom