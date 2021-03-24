ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.03.2021 Social News

Robbers attack passengers on Juaboso-Asawinso road twice same day

Robbers attack passengers on Juaboso-Asawinso road twice same day
Listen to article

Some passengers travelling on the Juaboso-Asawinso deplorable road in the Western North Region have been attacked and robbed by armed robbers Tuesday.

A victim who spoke to Kasapa News explained that, he was en route on his motorbike to Asawinso when he realized from afar that, the road was blocked by unidentified armed men.

He added that, upon reaching the scene, he quickly took to his heels to a nearby bush, leaving the motorbike in the middle of the road.

He indicated that, the robbers fired at him in the bush but managed to escape the gunshots.

Meanwhile, the Juaboso Police Command has confirmed the attack on the passengers.

The District Police Commander, Supt Samuel Ntosoh explained that they had a tip-off early in the morning that some suspected armed robbers were in the middle of the road robbing.

By the time they got to the scene, the robbers had already done with their operations.

He added again that, on the same day in the afternoon, the police had a call of another ongoing robbery on the same stretch.

They rushed to the scene but even the traces of the armed robbers were not identified.

Police have instituted investigations into the incident as suspects are on the run.

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
E/R: 61-year-old Woman, motor rider die in a fatal accident
24.03.2021 | Social News
'Will the students' dreadlock turn into snakes at midnight and hound other students?' — Samini blast Achimota School heads
24.03.2021 | Social News
Your parents’ religion is your problem not Achimota School– Kwame Akuffo to Rasta students
24.03.2021 | Social News
Achimota School brouhaha: GES exhibiting double-standards – Educationist
24.03.2021 | Social News
NDC is the ‘devil’s den’, more will be sacked like me – Allotey Jacobs
24.03.2021 | Social News
Nigerian found dead in his room at Kasoa
24.03.2021 | Social News
Girl drowns in Bugubelle dam at Tumu
24.03.2021 | Social News
Court will only determine whether Rastafarianism is a religion or not – Lawyer
24.03.2021 | Social News
GIJ deny students access over planned demo
24.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

We’re happy the “black sheep” Allotey Jacobs is out – C/R ND...
2 hours ago

I'm the 3rd most-powerful person in Ghana; 'what's your posi...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line