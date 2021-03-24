Nigerian found dead in his room at Kasoa

The Police in the Central Region are investigating the death of a 30-year-old Nigerian, Godspower Ada.

The deceased was found in a pool of blood on his bed when police arrived at his rented room at Kasoa Millennium City on March 21, 2021.

The body has been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy as the Police investigate the matter.

However, no arrests have been made so far.

The Deputy PRO, Central Region Police Command Sergeant, Isaac Evans Ettie, urged the public to offer information that could lead to the arrest of the persons behind the act.

In a report by the police on the case, Sergeant Isaac Evans Ettie said: “On the 21st of March 2021, Millennium City Police Command received a report that a 30-year-old Nigerian, Godsword Ada was found murdered in his rented room at Millennium City. On the receipt of the report [police] proceeded to the scene of the crime, and found him in a pool of blood, dead.”

“Initial investigation of the body of the deceased revealed two cuts on the head and the neck suspected to be stab wounds. The body was removed and deposited at the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy. The case is still under investigation”, he added.

