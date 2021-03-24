ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.03.2021 Social News

Nigerian found dead in his room at Kasoa

Nigerian found dead in his room at Kasoa
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Police in the Central Region are investigating the death of a 30-year-old Nigerian, Godspower Ada.

The deceased was found in a pool of blood on his bed when police arrived at his rented room at Kasoa Millennium City on March 21, 2021.

The body has been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy as the Police investigate the matter.

However, no arrests have been made so far.

The Deputy PRO, Central Region Police Command Sergeant, Isaac Evans Ettie, urged the public to offer information that could lead to the arrest of the persons behind the act.

In a report by the police on the case, Sergeant Isaac Evans Ettie said: “On the 21st of March 2021, Millennium City Police Command received a report that a 30-year-old Nigerian, Godsword Ada was found murdered in his rented room at Millennium City. On the receipt of the report [police] proceeded to the scene of the crime, and found him in a pool of blood, dead.”

“Initial investigation of the body of the deceased revealed two cuts on the head and the neck suspected to be stab wounds. The body was removed and deposited at the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy. The case is still under investigation”, he added.

---

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Robbers attack passengers on Juaboso-Asawinso road twice same day
24.03.2021 | Social News
E/R: 61-year-old Woman, motor rider die in a fatal accident
24.03.2021 | Social News
'Will the students' dreadlock turn into snakes at midnight and hound other students?' — Samini blast Achimota School heads
24.03.2021 | Social News
Your parents’ religion is your problem not Achimota School– Kwame Akuffo to Rasta students
24.03.2021 | Social News
Achimota School brouhaha: GES exhibiting double-standards – Educationist
24.03.2021 | Social News
NDC is the ‘devil’s den’, more will be sacked like me – Allotey Jacobs
24.03.2021 | Social News
Girl drowns in Bugubelle dam at Tumu
24.03.2021 | Social News
Court will only determine whether Rastafarianism is a religion or not – Lawyer
24.03.2021 | Social News
GIJ deny students access over planned demo
24.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

We’re happy the “black sheep” Allotey Jacobs is out – C/R ND...
47 minutes ago

I'm the 3rd most-powerful person in Ghana; 'what's your posi...
52 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line