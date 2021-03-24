ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.03.2021 Social News

Girl drowns in Bugubelle dam at Tumu

Girl drowns in Bugubelle dam at Tumu
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

An 11-year-old class four pupil of the Bugubelle Basic School, Rafatu Bayi, got drowned in the Bugubelle dam in the Sissala East Municipality, on Tuesday, after she went there to wash her clothes.

An eyewitness told the Ghana News Agency that Bayi went to the dam in the company of her friends to wash their clothes when the incident occurred.

One of the survivors said after washing their clothes and were waiting for the clothes to dry, Rafatu and her friends attempted sailing in a broken down canoe that had been abandoned at the dam site.

According to the witness when they got on board the canoe, little did they know it had holes underneath and as they began to sail, it started collecting water.

The witness said those who knew how to swim jumped out leaving Bayi to her fate.

An attempt by a search team from the community to rescue her proved futile, until the next day, March 23, when her body was found floating on the banks of the dam.

She has since been buried according to Islamic tradition.

---GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Robbers attack passengers on Juaboso-Asawinso road twice same day
24.03.2021 | Social News
E/R: 61-year-old Woman, motor rider die in a fatal accident
24.03.2021 | Social News
'Will the students' dreadlock turn into snakes at midnight and hound other students?' — Samini blast Achimota School heads
24.03.2021 | Social News
Your parents’ religion is your problem not Achimota School– Kwame Akuffo to Rasta students
24.03.2021 | Social News
Achimota School brouhaha: GES exhibiting double-standards – Educationist
24.03.2021 | Social News
NDC is the ‘devil’s den’, more will be sacked like me – Allotey Jacobs
24.03.2021 | Social News
Nigerian found dead in his room at Kasoa
24.03.2021 | Social News
Court will only determine whether Rastafarianism is a religion or not – Lawyer
24.03.2021 | Social News
GIJ deny students access over planned demo
24.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

We’re happy the “black sheep” Allotey Jacobs is out – C/R ND...
47 minutes ago

I'm the 3rd most-powerful person in Ghana; 'what's your posi...
52 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line