24.03.2021 Headlines

You've not reached the role of a Speaker yet — Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu fight over 'supremacy' in Parliament

1 HOUR AGO

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and the Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu engaged in heated exchanges on the floor of the House.

This comes after the Suame lawmaker had asked the Speaker to be consistent with his rules regarding how Members of the House want to rise and speak.

Majority Leader said “Mr Speaker, even when you were the Deputy Speaker, you were insistent that members speak from their seats so that you will be able to identify them but I noticed that you gather steam to make that pronouncement yet as they days went on you relaxed the rules.

“I will encourage you to be consistent with this so that everybody will speak from his or her seat. That should not be relaxed, I will encourage you to do that.”

In a reply, the Speaker said “Honorable Majority Leader, the Business of Government is led by you in this house. You don’t lead parliament, you lead the business of the House, you lead the Majority and you lead government business .”

“As to the role of the speaker you have not reached there yet, when you get there you will do so,” he stated amidst laughter from the other lawmakers.”

The former MP for Nadowli Kaleo further stated that “Please you have been my very good friend for all these years until I became speaker and everybody in Ghana is doubting whether you were really my friend. I receive a lot of calls about that and I said you are my friends and you are still my friend and people are doubting it. Please don’t give credence to that doubt.”

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said again that “Respectfully, I have not been your friend until you became the speaker. You and I know that we are still friends but we agree to disagree.”

---3news.com

