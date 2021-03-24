Covid-19 death toll rise to 734

Three more persons have succumbed to Covid-19.

This has pushed the fatalities to 734 from the previous 731.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its latest case management update, recorded 106 new Covid-19 cases and an active case count of 2,911.

Out of the total number of active cases, 33 patients are in severe condition while 13 others are in critical condition.

Recoveries from the infection stand at 86,248 with a total of 89,893 confirmed cases.

Recorded cases from international travellers now stand at 1,301.