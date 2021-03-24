ModernGhana logo
24.03.2021 Crime & Punishment

Suspected baby thief grabbed

A woman believed to be in her early 30s was on Monday, March 23 grabbed in Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of Central Region for allegedly stealing a 2-year old boy.

According to sources, a pure water seller spotted the woman with the boy called Nana Yaw with plantain chips at Accra-Kumasi station in Mankessim.

The pure water seller who suspected the woman to be a Kidnapper, immediately informed the boy’s mother about the development after she found out that the mother of the child was searching for her baby boy.

The mother of the child to her surprise saw exactly what was reported to her by the young pure water seller. The suspected woman told the crowd when arrested that the child was given by her sister.

---DGN online

