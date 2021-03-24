NAGRAT statement on two Rastafarian students unfortunate — Afaglo

THE CHIEF Executive officer of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susagtad Boat Building and a staunch member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr Novihoho Afaglo has described a statement by the president of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) as unfortunate and pure hatred for people with dreadlocks.

According to Mr Afaglo, a body like NAGRAT and the calibre of Mr Angel Carbonou should know better than asking Rastafarians to establish their own schools which is against their fundamental human rights and the 1992 Constitution.

His comment follows the refusal of the Achimota Secondary School to admit two fresh students because of their dreadlocks.

"I find that statement as pure stupidness because how could Mr Carbonou make a comment like that in this modern age and time. The hair has nothing to do with their study.

"These uneducated bodies need not be allowed to occupy higher positions like this, because it will end up brainwashing the system to create pure hatred to those in dreadlocks," Mr Afaglo fumed.

Speaking in an interview, the CEO said the constitution allows freedom of association and therefore denying people with dreadlocks from a school because society dislikes their belief is against the fundamental human right.

The argument that the school is acting in accordance with its standard protocol, he said no set of rules and regulations supersedes the rights of the citizen enshrined in the constitution.

He said the time has come for the school management in second cycle institution revise some of their outmoded rules and regulations.

The CEO further condemns the Ghana Education Service for reversing its earlier directive to the school to admit the two Rastafarians.

"If we are been denied education and plainly been abuse in our own land in front of the established protocols then what can we say if foreigners abuse us?" he stated.

Mr Afaglo calls on civil society groups and human rights watchers in the country to rise and defend the rights of these students so that they are not denied access to quality education.