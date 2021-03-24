ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.03.2021 Health

Ireland becomes 4th country to suspend AstraZeneca shots over clotting

A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in front of Rome's Termini central station, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in front of Rome's Termini central station, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Irish health officials recommend the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer, says the recommendation was made after Norway’s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He says that while there was no conclusive link between the vaccine and the cases, Irish health officials are recommending the suspension of the vaccine’s rollout as a precaution.

Danish, Norwegian and Icelandic authorities have taken similar precautionary steps. The World Health Organization and the European Union’s medicines regulator said earlier in the week that there was no link between the jab and an increased risk of developing a clot.

The UK’s medicines regulator, the MHRA, said Thursday that “reports of blood clots received so far are not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the vaccinated population” and that “available evidence does not confirm that the vaccine is the cause.”

It said people should still go and get their COVID-19 vaccine when asked to do so.

Source: www.timesofisrael.com

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
World TB Day 2021 – The clock is ticking, it’s time to rise up now to END TB
24.03.2021 | Health
African Diaspora Forum supports health facilities in Bono East with PPEs
24.03.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Don't let your guard down after vaccination – GHS
23.03.2021 | Health
Anemia in pregnant women cases higher in Kpone-Katamanso
23.03.2021 | Health
Health facilities to go paperless – Health Minister
23.03.2021 | Health
GHS to start long lasting Insecticide Nets distribution campaign in April
22.03.2021 | Health
Coronavirus: 90,000 health workers outside epicentres to be vaccinated – GHS
22.03.2021 | Health
AstraZeneca’s vaccine ‘100% effective’ against severe Covid — US trial shows
22.03.2021 | Health
468,581 persons vaccinated – GHS
21.03.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Suhum: Woman remanded for smearing stepson genitals with pep...
53 minutes ago

Mahama must concede defeat like Akufo-Addo did after 2012 el...
53 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line