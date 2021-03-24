ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.03.2021 Social News

Government pushing us to strike – Health services workers’ union

Government pushing us to strike – Health services workers’ union
Listen to article

The Health Services Workers' Union says Government's failure to engage its leadership on their conditions of service, is pushing the union to embark on industrial action.

The union in a communiqué on Tuesday gave a one-month ultimatum to government to renegotiate their expired conditions or face a series of industrial actions.

According to the union, though doctors and nurses have been enjoying renewed service conditions, efforts to get the government to renew theirs have been unsuccessful since 2017.

It says this situation is depriving members of allowances due to them.

General Secretary of the Union, Franklin Owusu Ansah in a Citi News interview says the government is dragging its feet in the matter hence the union’s stance.

“We have submitted our proposals. We are supposed to get a counter-proposal so that we talk about it.”

According to him, Fair Wages and Salaries Commissions are supposed to lead discussions.

“We met with them once, and they told us they will get back to us. All attempts to get them on the table have failed.”

“At a point in time, they wrote a letter to us saying they don't have a substantive minister to give them the mandate to negotiate. Now there is a substantive minister, nobody is calling us,” Mr. Ansah said.

The Health Services Workers' Union last considered a strike in December 2019 over their conditions of service.

Some of the concerns of the Union include the selective implementation of the collective agreement, payment of market premium based on their current monthly basic salary, salary distortion under the Single Spine Salary Structure, non-implementation of National Health Laboratory Policies, no increment in credits, upgrade of three-level grades to four.

The workers consist of mortuary attendants, cleaners, ambulance services, laboratory staff among others.

---citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
NAGRAT statement on two Rastafarian students unfortunate — Afaglo
24.03.2021 | Social News
375 Artisans undergo NVTI Proficiency I examinations
24.03.2021 | Social News
Akatsi South: Heavy rainstorm displaced many, destroy properties
24.03.2021 | Social News
W/R: Fire destroys sacristy of Prestea Catholic Church
23.03.2021 | Social News
Students angry as GIJ orders them to defer academic year for paying fees late
23.03.2021 | Social News
Directive for long distance buses to travel with two drivers effective on April 1
23.03.2021 | Social News
Accra: 62-year-old man reported missing
23.03.2021 | Social News
Love gone sour as boyfriend allegedly kills lover
23.03.2021 | Social News
Rainstorm displaced residents in Akatsi South
23.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Suhum: Woman remanded for smearing stepson genitals with pep...
53 minutes ago

Mahama must concede defeat like Akufo-Addo did after 2012 el...
53 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line