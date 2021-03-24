Dredge Masters assures public of no flooding due to massive dredging works in the Odaw and Korle-Lagoon

Dredge Masters, a dredging company, has allayed the fears of the Public and assured them of no flooding in the Accra metropolis.

The MD of Dredge Masters Capt Ansar Ahmed Khan disclosed this to journalists during a tour of the dredging site by the Minister for Works and Housing, Hon. Francis Asenso -Boakye in Accra on Monday.

According to him unlike the June 3 disaster in 2015 which occurred as a result of filth in the Odaw, the Odaw river has now been well dredged to allow free flow of water in the event of heavy rainfall.

He said the 3rd phase of the project which commenced this year will be completed within 45 days from today 23rd March 2021.

“Currently we are on the ground ensuring that we approach the rainy season with tact and ensure that there is no flooding", Capt Ahmed emphasized.

He explained that Caprice, Fadama, and Agbogbloshie form the Odaw Channel adding that circle up to the Irecop area form the upper Lagoon whilst the lower lagoon starts ahead of the IRecop area where dredging is currently taking place.

The MD indicated that the company is poised to ensure that filth which has engulfed the Odaw is wiped out to accommodate more water should there be more rains.

“We are currently at the lower lagoon which is a catchment area. We are deepening it to hold more water to allow for free flow of the Odaw channel”, Capt. Ahmed said.

He, however, expressed worry over the activities of squatters who live around the lagoon and silt it after it has been dredged.