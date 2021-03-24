ModernGhana logo
24.03.2021 Social News

375 Artisans undergo NVTI Proficiency I examinations

By Daniel Oduro-Stewart
A total of 375 artisans dominantly females in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality are taking part in the National Vocational Training Institute NVTI Proficiency I examinations in Atebubu.

Organized under the auspices of the Business Advisory Centre BAC and the National Board for Small Scale Industries NBSSI, the artisans are made up of hairdressers, tailors, small engine mechanics, welders, tile layers, and masons.

According to the municipal head of the BAC Mr. Isaac Oppong, the examinations have been spread to cover a one-month period to avoid overcrowding in consonance with Covid-19 protocols while other measures like the wearing of face masks have been instituted to help forestall any threats of infections.

Mr. Kingsley Sarpong, regional head of Informal Apprenticeship of the NVTI in charge of the Ashanti and the former Brong Ahafo regions said successful artisans can apply to sit for the proficiency II examinations adding that the certificate can become beneficial in the world of work and the quest for further future studies.

Mr. Agyenim Boateng an examiner of the NVTI is supervising the conduct of the examinations.

