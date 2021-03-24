African Diaspora Forum supports health facilities in Bono East with PPEs

Techiman (BE/R) March.24, GNA-the African Diaspora Forum in the diaspora has presented some Personal Protective Equipment to some health facilities in the Bono East region to help protect health professionals in the line of duty.

The Forum made up of different African origins is working to support Africans back home through health, education, and social interventions such as poverty elevation among other things.

Dr. Ambassador Erieka Bennett head of the Forum presented about 1000 pieces of N95 Marks and 100 isolation gums to the Holy Family hospital in Techiman the Bono East Regional capital through Nana Baffour Asare-Twi Brempong, Adontenhene of the Techiman Traditional area with the aim of providing zero efficacious environments for front line health workers in the area.

Nana Brempong presenting the items on behalf of the Forum noted that it was committed to supporting the total improvement of the wellbeing of Africans back at home through health among other things.

He said the Forum has over the years embarking on this gesture to support people and it would continue to do so to promote the development of people in Africa.

Dr. Ernest Ameyaw Medical Director at the hospital commended the forum for its humanitarian gesture and that the PPEs has come at the time the hospital needs them most and they would be put to good use so to add in protecting the frontliners at the hospital.

Dr. Ameyaw disclosed that the hospital is currently managing about five active cases including three moderate and two severe Covid-19, however, it hopes that these conditions would not escalate but recover soon.

He called on residents in the area to see the virus as real and continue to observed the protocols and go in for the vaccine as well, he cautioned the people against disregard for the protocols even if they have taken the vaccine because it was only meant to boost the humane system, indeed there is the need to continue observing the protocols, he stressed.

The Forum again presented another 750 examination gloves and 700 head caps to the Tuobodom health directorate in the Techiman North District of the region as the district continues to face the rampant spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Alfred Amopofo Director of health services in charge of the district received the items on behalf of the district and lamented on the rate at which the virus is spreading in the area, indicating that almost every day a case is reported.

Dr. Ampofo further explained that the state of Covid-19 in the district was not encouraging, stating that the directorate has recorded about 12 active cases since the beginning of the year but eleven cases have been discharged.

He said recorded information on the state of the Covid-19 indicates that about 46 cases were recorded from last year to date and there is the need for people to be conscious of the virus as it still lives within their environments.

Dr Ampofo pointed out that if the world has ever seen any health improvement by any medical interventions then is by vaccinations, citing that it was vaccinations that were used to fight and eradicate smallpox and Polio, reduce CSM, Missiles Tuberculosis and Yellow fever among others, however people should not hesitate to go for the vaccination to help the human body fight the virus when it gets contracted.

