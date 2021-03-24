COVID-19: MTN donates PPEs to 5 hospitals in Ashanti

Some five hospitals in the Ashanti region have benefited from donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from Mobile Giants, MTN.

Three of the hospitals, Ejisu government hospital, KNUST hospital, and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital received theirs on Tuesday while two others would have their share in the course of the week.

A total of 29 hospitals across the country would be benefiting from this benevolence from MTN by end of the week.

The continuous donation of PPE to health facilities across the country by MTN, since the inception of the novel pandemic, solidifies their position as the telecoms company with the highest sense of responsibility to Ghanaians.

Nii Adotey Mingle, General Manager in Charge of MTN Northern Business District speaking at separate events reiterated the company’s commitment to resourcing hospitals to stem the COVID-19 spread.

Social Responsibility

Mr. Adotey Mingle noted that Government alone cannot successfully fight the pandemic hence their resolve to contribute in several areas to complement the government’s action.

He noted that, with the end of the pandemic not in sight yet, organizations need to contribute significantly to support the fight against it, ‘and that is what we at MTN have been doing all this while.

The donations to these hospitals across the country, he stressed, is, therefore, to enable frontline workers to deal with cases that are reported for attention.

Appreciation:

Speaking to the media after receiving the items, the Director of Nursing Services at KATH, Madam Georgina Afua Sam thanked MTN for the gesture.

She said the donation was timely and would be used to address pressing demands at the hospital.

Madam Sam urged other institutions to emulate the gesture of MTN since the items donated get used up easily due to the pressing demand on them.

Items received by the hospitals consisted of face shields, gloves, contact-less thermometers, methylated spirit, and coveralls.