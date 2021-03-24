Eduwatch launches Education Accountability Report; Calls for prosecution of fraudulent school heads

Listen to article

The Africa Education Watch (EduWatch) on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, launched its Education Accountability Report while calling for the prosecution of fraudulent school heads causing financial loss to Ghana.

The report titled ‘Where is Our Money?’ is a compilation of key accountability Issues in the Auditor-General’s Report on Pre-Tertiary Institutions for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The report which took place virtually on Zoom had participants from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Academia, the Media, and the general public as well.

The Report developed as an abridged version of the 273-paged 2019 Auditor General’s Report on Pre-Tertiary Institutions, reveals that there is GH¢23 million unaccounted funds by SHS, Colleges of Education in 2019 alone, through Procurement, Cash Management, Contracts, Payroll and Tax irregularities.

It recommends innovative Civil Society action to advocate the retrieval of unaccounted funds, punish school heads and strengthen accountability and compliance with the Public Financial Management Law and Regulations.

The Report further calls on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education and the media to take a keen interest in efforts to retrieve every amount that is unaccounted for by the schools, by using the 20-paged Report as a very simplified reference guide to track implementation progress and report to the public.

Presenting a summary of the report, Kofi Asare who is Executive Director for Eduwatch called on the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure that Audit Report Implementation Committees and Governing Boards of Senior High Schools and Colleges of Education take immediate action to retrieve cash that has not been accounted for.

In addition, he charged the institutions to strengthen compliance and exact sanctions as recommended by the Auditor General’s Report.

Delivering his keynote address, Prof. Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), condemned the trend of corruption in the management of pre-tertiary educational institutions as portrayed in successive Auditor General’s reports. In the past three years alone, over GHC 50 million was unaccounted for under similar circumstances.

He has called for swift prosecutions by the state, sanctioning of school heads by the GES and school boards, and civil society-media follow-ups on recommendations to ensure every cedi is accounted for while recommending Public Financial Management Systems enforced to end the trend.

On his part, the Deputy Auditor General, Mr. Lawrence Ayagiba stressed the need for more collaboration and support from all institutions in the education sector to ensure its recommendations are implemented to protect the public purse.

He urged the Management and Boards of pre-university educational institutions to ensure strict adherence to the Public Financial Management Law and Regulations.