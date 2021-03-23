ModernGhana logo
23.03.2021 Social News

W/R: Fire destroys sacristy of Prestea Catholic Church

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Fire has destroyed cleric garments (chasubles) and sacramentals belonging to the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Prestea in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The fire, which occurred on Sunday evening around 2200 hours destroyed monstrance, cross, chasubles, documents, communion wine, stove, church instruments, books and some sacramentals kept at the sacristy of the church.

The fire, which started from an electrical main switch in the sacristy was extinguished by the personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) after community folks came onboard in an attempt to put off the fire upon seeing it.

Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Fire Safety Officer, Station Officer Ebenezer Kpodo who spoke to the GNA said the sacristy roof was totally burnt with the building developing some cracks as a result of the heat generated from the fire.

He said the Service has recommended to the church to conduct proper assessment of the building in order to ascertain whether to renovate it or pull it down entirely.

—GNA

