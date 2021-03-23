Directive for long distance buses to travel with two drivers effective on April 1

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has directed all inter-city transport operators who embark on long journeys in excess of 8 hours or 500km to employ atleast two drivers.

The directive is to take effect from April 1, 2021.

This forms part of the five directives which were announced by the authority on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

The four other directives are as follows;

1. All target operators are required to train their drivers in Defensive Driving in accordance with standards approved by the Authority & DVLA. This is enforceable from July 1st, 202.

2. All target operators are required to introduce the use of vehicle log books to help enforce the protocols on maximum driving hours & high speeds. This is enforceable from April 1, 2021.

3. All target operators shall be required to appoint Road Safety Officers who shall be responsible for conducting pre-departure checks at all terminals. The Operators shall notify the Authority of the appointment on or before April 1, 2021.

4. All operators providing inter-city services shall fit retro-reflective tapes approved by DVLA on their vehicles in accordance with Regulation 80 of L.I.2180. This shall be enforceable on April 1st, 2021.

The Head of Regulations, Inspection and Compliance at the National Road Safety Authority, Kwame Kodua Atuahene, says there will be consequences for those who flout the directive.

“We have appointed Road Safety Inspectors who will be conducting random and periodic operational audit at target terminals. Transport operators who fail to comply with these directives risk the suspension of operations, among others.”

This decision was taken after the authority held a meeting earlier this month with the transport operators to find solutions to minimize the risks associated with night travel.

Commercial drivers who operate other forms of public transport popularly known as “trotro” are however exempted from the guidelines.

