Bishop Adu celebrates birthday, 50th anniversary of dedicated service to priesthood

The congregation of the New Jerusalem Chapel located at Sokoban Ampeyoo in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of Ashanti region on Sunday March 21, 2021 celebrated the founder/leader of the church, Bishop Dr. Dr. John Yaw Adu on his birthday and 50th anniversary of dedicated service to the priesthood.

The event attracted members from all branches and associations in the country.

Aside that, personalities notably politicians, chiefs, pastors, opinion leaders and individuals whom the Bishop had treated and healed them of their predicaments like madness, stroke, epilepsy, spiritually possessed, drug abuses, cancer, hypertension among others also graced the occasion.

Addressing the function, Bishop Dr.J.Y.Adu who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of a Kumasi-based privately owned Television Station, Days T.V thanked all members of the New Jerusalem Chapel and visitors for the honour done him.

He expresses his gratitude and happiness to God for making him reach thus far.

The Bishop indicated that in his youthful days, he always prayed for wisdom until he grew-up to become one of the leading and celebrated men of God in the country to have fulfilled his priesthood call.

Bishop Adu said as sons and daughters of Christ, we should be prayerful, support the needy, remain truthful to the scriptures adding that, without such efforts, a Christian stands the risk to fall.

The man of God noted that it has not been an easy task, but it is a responsibility that goes with dedication, a call from God, free-will, volunteerism devoid of material gains.

These qualities, he noted, has enabled him excelled with good track records since he entered the priesthood some 50 years ago.

At the end of the occasion, a special portrait was unveiled to honour the life and legacy of Dr Bishop J.Y Adu's 50 years of exemplary pastoral services, healing and preaching of the word of God.