ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.03.2021 Social News

Bishop Adu celebrates birthday, 50th anniversary of dedicated service to priesthood

By King Amoah
Bishop J.Y.AduBishop J.Y.Adu
Listen to article

The congregation of the New Jerusalem Chapel located at Sokoban Ampeyoo in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of Ashanti region on Sunday March 21, 2021 celebrated the founder/leader of the church, Bishop Dr. Dr. John Yaw Adu on his birthday and 50th anniversary of dedicated service to the priesthood.

The event attracted members from all branches and associations in the country.

Aside that, personalities notably politicians, chiefs, pastors, opinion leaders and individuals whom the Bishop had treated and healed them of their predicaments like madness, stroke, epilepsy, spiritually possessed, drug abuses, cancer, hypertension among others also graced the occasion.

Addressing the function, Bishop Dr.J.Y.Adu who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of a Kumasi-based privately owned Television Station, Days T.V thanked all members of the New Jerusalem Chapel and visitors for the honour done him.

He expresses his gratitude and happiness to God for making him reach thus far.

The Bishop indicated that in his youthful days, he always prayed for wisdom until he grew-up to become one of the leading and celebrated men of God in the country to have fulfilled his priesthood call.

Bishop Adu said as sons and daughters of Christ, we should be prayerful, support the needy, remain truthful to the scriptures adding that, without such efforts, a Christian stands the risk to fall.

The man of God noted that it has not been an easy task, but it is a responsibility that goes with dedication, a call from God, free-will, volunteerism devoid of material gains.

These qualities, he noted, has enabled him excelled with good track records since he entered the priesthood some 50 years ago.

At the end of the occasion, a special portrait was unveiled to honour the life and legacy of Dr Bishop J.Y Adu's 50 years of exemplary pastoral services, healing and preaching of the word of God.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Paramount Chiefs demand arrest of illegal miners in Kayoro, Pudo, and Wuru areas
25.03.2021 | Social News
"Attaching religion in Rastafarian saga dangerous" - Samini calls out to Achimota authorities
24.03.2021 | Social News
Nana Ama Mcbrown to testify in Bulldog's trial tomorrow
24.03.2021 | Social News
Jospong Group’s Sophia Kudjordji shares story on Y Leaderboard Series
24.03.2021 | Social News
Don't waste time in life, work to discover your destiny and purpose - Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah
24.03.2021 | Social News
Ho murder suspect survives after hours of surgery
24.03.2021 | Social News
I will adapt the practical use of ICT as a tool to improve development in Bono East- Regional Minister
24.03.2021 | Social News
GRIDCo blames technical fault on Ghana Gas for Wednesday’s power outage
24.03.2021 | Social News
Resolve electricity, flooding issues at Kejetia market within 14days – Angry traders
24.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Paramount Chiefs demand arrest of illegal miners in Kayoro, ...
2 hours ago

"Attaching religion in Rastafarian saga dangerous" - Samini ...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line