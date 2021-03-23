Accra: 62-year-old man reported missing

Listen to article

The family of Thomas Agbetoglo and the Police Service, Kuottam station in Accra are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

On March 16, 2021, Mr. Agbetoglo’s son, Oliver Yaw Agbetoglo reported to the Kuottam station that his father left their home in Teiman in the Greater Accra Region and never returned.

Efforts by his family to trace his whereabouts have also proven futile.

His family is concerned that he may be in need of medical attention, as he is said to be suffering from a heart disease.

Mr. Agbetoglo is described as a 62-year-old fair-skinned man and stands 6-feet tall.

He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt.

The family of Thomas Agbetoglo is calling on the general public to help them with any information that can lead to finding his whereabouts.

Anyone with any information should inform the Police or call the family on any of these numbers: 0243442456, 0558600970