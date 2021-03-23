Rainstorm displaced residents in Akatsi South

Some residents in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region have been hit by a heavy rainstorm, displacing many residents.

More than 30 houses were destroyed during the one-hour rainstorm, which started at about 0640 hours on Monday March 22.

The affected communities are, Agbanyokope, Gbedekope, Bagome-Abikope, Tetemale, Gornikope, and Dzave.

A visit to the mainly farming communities by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday saw some anguished residents in a state of despair, with others relentlessly salvaging some belongings.

Mr Emmanuel Kwaku Toko, the Assembly-member for Kpevi-Gornikope Electoral Area, explained that the disaster had hit them badly, "we hardly experience these things."

He said victims included two patients of stroke - Ahiagble Nanashie and Penu Comfort, who nearly got electrocuted during the rainstorm.

Beseh Yao Lawson, a 37-year-old businessman and farmer, told the GNA that the situation required urgent attention from authorities such as the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) because many residents had become homeless.

Mr Tsigbe James, the Zonal NADMO Coordinator in the area, said all efforts would be made in the interim to keep the people safe.

Mr Bright Badasu, the Assembly-member for Wuxor, Have, Sremanu Electoral Area, also explained to the GNA that the disaster in his area was an unpleasant one.

He appealed to the government and philanthropists in the Municipality to go to the aid of those affected.

"No injury was recorded but properties have been badly hit in my area," he added.

Meanwhile, officials of NADMO from Akatsi South Municipal Assembly have since embarked on assessment tour to assess the extent of damage.

Mr Ocloo Egos Mawuli, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of NADMO, in an interaction with the GNA, assured residents of their support "in these hard situations".

—GNA