Nana Aba Anamoah chides GES, NAGRAT, Achimota School over stance against Rastafarian students

Renowned Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has joined the ongoing debate on the admission saga of two Rastafarian first-year students at Achimota School.

According to Nana Aba Anamoah, the back and forth between the Ghana Education Service (GES), the authorities of Achimota School and NAGRAT is a clear indication that all of these institutions have zero concern about the mental health of the two Rastafarian students in the middle of all this saga.

Taking to Twitter to share her thoughts on the controversy, the award-winning media personality indicated that GES, NAGRAT, Old Students Association of Achimota School and the PTA of Achimota School are all concerned about “who’s right and wrong.”

Speaking to them, she urged the various institutions who are entangled in the brouhaha to for once think about the first-year students considering the fact that their pictures all over the place.

Watch her tweet below: