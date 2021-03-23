'God'll deal with church members who prosper but refuse to take care of their pastor' – Agyinasare

Listen to article

Perez Chapel International’s Presiding Bishop, Charles Agyinasare, has said “God will judge church members who are doing well and are not taking care of their pastors adequately”.

Teaching his congregation about the ‘Reward of the Man of God’ on Sunday, 21 March 2021 at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu, the founder of Perez Chapel International said the church members must reward their pastor according to the material blessings bestowed on them as a result of his continuous prayers and intercession for them.

“Give to him as you are being blessed”, the man of God said, quoting (Galatians 6:6, World English Bible): ‘But let him who is taught in the word share all good things with him who teaches’ to buttress his point.

“As God blesses you materially and financially, so must you share with your pastor what God is blessing you with”, he told the church, adding: “It is not in every church you attend that you would continue to flourish; and so, as you do flourish, you must remember your prophet”.

“If we have sown unto you spiritual things, is it a great thing if we shall reap your carnal things? (1 Corinthians 9:11)” he quoted, explaining: “Paul is arguing that when we sow spiritual things (the word, prayer and ministry) into your life, it is not a big thing if you share with us your natural goods. It is not right for you to prosper and for your pastor to remain poor”.

“If we have sown [the seed of] spiritual good among you, [is it too] much if we reap from your material benefits? (1 Corinthians 9:11, Amplified)”, Bishop Agyinasare quoted.

According to Bishop Agyinasare, “As the standard of a pastor’s church rises, so must the members see to it that the financial and material reward of the pastor also changes”.

Some church members, he stated, “started attending church when they had one car or house but now they have multiple cars and houses. It is not too much to say, ‘My prophet, this is yours’.”

The change, Bishop Agyinasare noted, “must affect his salary, home, clothing, and children’s education. Sowing financial seeds in the life of your man of God prepares you for your harvest”.

He relied on Galatians 6:6,7: ‘Let him that is taught in the word communicate unto him that teacheth in all good things. Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap’ to drive home his point.

“If you don’t communicate material things into the life of your man of God you are deceiving yourself and mocking God”, he pointed out.

