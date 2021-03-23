Parliament will provide clear legislation on LGBTQI+ in Ghana — Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has assured that the 8th Parliament is committed to providing a clear legislation on issues relating to the activities of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQI+) group in Ghana.

As a Catholic, Mr. Bagbin, indicated that he is pro-life and that he is a strong supporter of traditional genders and the natural order of procreation which prescribes sexual activities between a male and a female gender as against other forms.

The speaker made this known when the National Coalition for Proper Human Rights and Sexual Values (NCPHRSV) yesterday called on him to discuss issues relating to the legislation on the LGBTQI+) group in Ghana.

Speaking at the meeting, the Governing Council Chairman for the Coalition, Mr. Opoku Onyina, maintained that “the fight to legalise LGBTQI+ is against the culture and values of Ghana and therefore should not be entertained”.

Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning, contributing to the conversation, said gay rights should not be confused with human rights and called on Ghanaians to put the discussions on LGBTQ+ in the proper Ghanaian cultural context, referring also to the fact that Ghana will not be flouting any international law if it decides not to legalise Gay and LGBTQI rights in the country.

Moses Foh Amoaning disclosed that his coalition has put in place measures to rehabilitate former homosexuals and to provide alternatives to comprehensive sexual education.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Hon. Sam George Nartey, also contributing to the conversation pointed to the lacunae in the current legislation regarding unnatural carnal knowledge which does not necessarily criminalize transgender, queers, binary, among others but indicated that a Private Members’ Bill which will soon be laid before Parliament will make clear provisions on all these and how they should be dealt with legally.

The Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Muntaka, Hon Dela Sowah, Madam Joyce Aryee, Dr. Zakaria, representing the moslem community, were present at the meeting.