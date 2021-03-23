EPPI Survey: Bawumia 3 points ahead of Alan; NDC voters want Mahama to back a new candidate for election 2024

Listen to article

The Survey report by the European Public Policy Institute (EPPI) suggests 80% of card bearing NDC loyalists strongly believe that Mr John Dramani Mahama would contest in the 2024 elections. However, 61% of this same NDC card bearing members prefers the former President John Dramani Mahama backing a new candidate for the 2024 elections.

The flagbearer of the NDC for the 2020 election, became President after the demise of Professor Evans Atta Mills and eventually winning the 2012 general election with 5,574,761 votes, fast forward, he lost the 2016 elections with a margin of 984,570 votes after Electoral management body obtained results from all 275 constituencies to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo – Addo.

The survey revealed that 82% of respondent trust the elections results were accurate after the elections petition, 18% however do not trust that the election results were accurate, their paramount reason describes the Electoral management body of failing the system.

In addition to other revelations, the recent survey by the European Public Policy Institute with its national representative sample of 1258 eligible voters suggests that the current Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia leads his foreseen close competitor, Mr. Alan John Kwadow Kyerematen by three points according to the data collected with a margin error of +/- 3%.

His late father, Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, was once the Northern Regional Minister in the Nkrumah government, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is from a family that is deeply rooted in politics from the independence era, but not many people knew him as such, apart from being a technocrat with impeccable credentials in economics.

Born on October 7, 1963, Dr Bawumia studied banking and obtained the Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB). He also obtained a First Class Honours Degree in Economics at the Buckingham University in 1987 and went on to obtain a master's degree in Economics at the Lincoln College, Oxford, and a PhD in Economics at the Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in 1995.

His areas of specialization include Macroeconomics, International Economics, Development Economics and Monetary Policy.

The two most important issues to the average Ghanaian voter now was revealed by the EPPI survey to be the national approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic and the management of the economy( Jobs, recovery of the economy, helping Ghanaian businesses to grow). In fact, the survey revealed that 74% of respondent have observed that the average Ghanaian politician talk often about the management of the Covid- 19 pandemic and the government machinery to creating jobs. Also, between Nana Akufo – Addo, the NPP and John D. Mahama, the NDC, 52% of eligible Ghanaian voters trust Nana Akufo – Addo to create jobs, care for people’s livelihood and more capable of recovering the economy, whilst 33% of respondent trust that John Dramani Mahama is far more capable of creating more jobs and recovering the economy. 12% of eligible voters trust that both Nana Akufo – Addo and John Mahama are capable of creating jobs and recovering the economy.

The financial institutions’ crisis in Ghana was a relevant component of the survey, 43% of eligible voters believe that Nana Akufo – Addo and the NPP are more responsible for this crisis. However, 33% of eligible voters’ belief John Mahama and the NDC must be blamed for this crisis. Interestingly, 11% belief both Nana Akufo- Addo and John Mahama are responsible for this crisis.

Finally, the survey revealed that 50% of eligible voters belief the NPP is likely to win the 2024 elections whilst 44% of respondent who are eligible voters believe that the NDC is likely to win the 2024 general elections. The survey reports suggest that 52% of respondent belief Nana Akufo – Addo and the NPP has a long – term vision for Ghana, whilst 32% of respondent hold the belief that John Mahama and the NDC has a long – term vision for Ghana.