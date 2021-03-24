Awake purified water marks World Water Day with donations

Ghana's leading beverage giant, Kasapreko Company Limited has marked this year's World Water Day with Awake Purified Drinking Water in Accra and Gupkegu-Tua, near Tamale.

Kasapreko Company Limited made donations to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Cardiothoracic Centre and Gupkegu-Tua community near Tamale to celebrate the day.

The United Nations has set aside 22nd March each year as a day to celebrate the importance of water to mankind.

The theme for this year's celebration is "Valuing Water".

Speaking to the media in Accra, The Trade Marketing Manager of the company, Mr. Jude Matti re-echoed the need to preserve water as an essential commodity to life.

He also touched on Awake Purified Drinking Water #ONE4LIFE initiative which the company utilises to donate a percentage from the sale of their product to hole-in-heart patients at the National Cardiothoracic Centre.

The donation to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital comprised of two thousand bottles of Awake Purified Drinking Water, Assorted products from Kasapreko Company Limited and a cheque of GHC 75,000.

Receiving the donation, The National Director of the Cardiothoracic Centre, Dr. Lawrence Sereboe commended the management of Awake Purified Drinking Water for their continued generosity.

Dr. Sereboe also noted that more people have come to appreciate Kasapreko's efforts through the #One4Life initiative in support of the Cardio Centre. He urges the public to remain cautious and observe the COVID-19 protocols during this pandemic.

On the same day, Kasapreko also handed over a mechanized borehole facility to the people of Gupkegu-Tua near Tamale.

The Trade Marketing Supervisor, Mr. Tsatsu Hadjor said "We have decided to extend our CSR activities to the people of Gupkegu-Tua whose major source of drinking water is a river at a distance away. He emphasised that this donation will go a long way to alleviate the hardship the people go through in search of portable drinking water as well as augment government's effort in the area.

"We are grateful to Kasapreko for identifying our need and coming to our aid," Gupkegu-Tua chief Naa Abu Safianu said.

He added that residents of Gupkegu-Tua can now have a sigh of relief.

Happy residents also lauded the gesture and promised to put the facility to good use.