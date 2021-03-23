ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.03.2021 Social Media Trends

Olumanba dares money doublers and Mallams to chant money for Ghana to pay its debts

Olumanba dares money doublers and Mallams to chant money for Ghana to pay its debts
Listen to article

Political Activist Emmanuel Abankwah known in the political fraternity as Olumanba has dared fake mallams, fetish priestesses and money doublers in Ghana who claim they can chant for money to chant and pay Ghana's 291.6 billion debt.

According to Olumanba, convener of the end 'sendi ma me nsendi', it is high time we stopped those people from marketing themselves on tv and radio if we want to hold Ghana's reputation in high esteem.

He has called on the NCA to revoke the licenses of media houses that promote those people.

In furtherance to that, he has launched a campaign against 'sendi ma me nsendi' money doubling, this morning.

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social Media Trends
Modern Ghana Links
'I couldn’t further my education because of an illness but...'
13.03.2021 | Social Media Trends
TroTro Mate boasts about dating two women
25.02.2021 | Social Media Trends
Tilapia seller advises fellow women looking for men
19.02.2021 | Social Media Trends
Eugene Arhin's leaked properties cause national stir, social media buzzing
11.02.2021 | Social Media Trends
WhatsApp can now send and view users’ status, social media reacts
27.01.2021 | Social Media Trends
Nduom’s new look goes viral on social media
15.01.2021 | Social Media Trends
Upclose With ModernGhana: Meet The Youngest Assemblymember
26.11.2020 | Social Media Trends
Franklin Cudjoe Condemns TV3's 'Tilapia Da Cartoonist' Latest Artwork On Akufo-Addo
20.11.2020 | Social Media Trends
How Ghanaians Mourn Rawlings On Social Media
12.11.2020 | Social Media Trends
TOP STORIES

'God'll deal with church members who prosper but refuse to t...
31 minutes ago

Ghana School of law defers release of results of remarking
51 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line