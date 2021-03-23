Olumanba dares money doublers and Mallams to chant money for Ghana to pay its debts

Listen to article

Political Activist Emmanuel Abankwah known in the political fraternity as Olumanba has dared fake mallams, fetish priestesses and money doublers in Ghana who claim they can chant for money to chant and pay Ghana's 291.6 billion debt.

According to Olumanba, convener of the end 'sendi ma me nsendi', it is high time we stopped those people from marketing themselves on tv and radio if we want to hold Ghana's reputation in high esteem.

He has called on the NCA to revoke the licenses of media houses that promote those people.

In furtherance to that, he has launched a campaign against 'sendi ma me nsendi' money doubling, this morning.