Mother of Rasta student laments lack of compromise from Achimota School

The mother of one of the Rastafarian students denied admission by the Achimota School said she is surprised at the stance taken by the management of the school.

“I am quite disappointed because there was no room for compromise. They were only insisting that we cut the boy's hair,” Maanaa Myers said to Citi News after a meeting with the school and the Ghana Education Service (GES).

“I even asked if there is any compromise where we can even tie the hair a certain way where it will not look disgusting as people perceive it… and they said no,” Maanaa Myers added.

Authorities of the Achimota School last week Thursday turned away two dreadlocked students asking their parents to cut off their hair or find another school for them.

It was reported that, the GES had directed the school to admit the students. But a lawyer with the Rastafari Council, Ras Tetteh Wayo, claims the GES has made a U-turn on its initial directive.

Maanaa Myers said she now believes the initial indication from the GES was “a PR stunt…to bring down the sensationalism and interestingly, it has played out to how I was thinking”.

Achimota School had stuck by its decision not to admit the dreadlocked students despite the reported directive of the Ghana Education Service and the threat of legal action.

Old students association of Achimota School backed the stance of the school saying the GES was trying to undermine its authority.

The families of the dreadlocked students intend to challenge the actions of Achimota School in court.

