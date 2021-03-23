ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.03.2021 Social News

Mother of Rasta student laments lack of compromise from Achimota School

Mother of Rasta student laments lack of compromise from Achimota School
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The mother of one of the Rastafarian students denied admission by the Achimota School said she is surprised at the stance taken by the management of the school.

“I am quite disappointed because there was no room for compromise. They were only insisting that we cut the boy's hair,” Maanaa Myers said to Citi News after a meeting with the school and the Ghana Education Service (GES).

“I even asked if there is any compromise where we can even tie the hair a certain way where it will not look disgusting as people perceive it… and they said no,” Maanaa Myers added.

Authorities of the Achimota School last week Thursday turned away two dreadlocked students asking their parents to cut off their hair or find another school for them.

It was reported that, the GES had directed the school to admit the students. But a lawyer with the Rastafari Council, Ras Tetteh Wayo, claims the GES has made a U-turn on its initial directive.

Maanaa Myers said she now believes the initial indication from the GES was “a PR stunt…to bring down the sensationalism and interestingly, it has played out to how I was thinking”.

Achimota School had stuck by its decision not to admit the dreadlocked students despite the reported directive of the Ghana Education Service and the threat of legal action.

Old students association of Achimota School backed the stance of the school saying the GES was trying to undermine its authority.

The families of the dreadlocked students intend to challenge the actions of Achimota School in court.

---citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
GES can sack headmistress of Achimota School – Former GES boss
23.03.2021 | Social News
CRI chides NAGRAT, "you’re meant to protect children’s interest"
23.03.2021 | Social News
Achimota School no longer conducive for Rastafarians – Childs Right International
23.03.2021 | Social News
Achimota School discriminating against Rasta students – Former UDS Pro-VC
23.03.2021 | Social News
Stop dumping aborted fetuses, condoms, pads into toilets; it'll increase cost of fecal waste processing
23.03.2021 | Social News
GNAT backs NAGRAT, 'Rasta students must abide by Achimota School rules'
23.03.2021 | Social News
Woman allegedly murdered by boyfriend at Ho
23.03.2021 | Social News
Lawsuit will provide clarity on admission of students with Rasta – Lawyer
23.03.2021 | Social News
GES backtracked on directive for dreadlocked students to be admitted
23.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

'God'll deal with church members who prosper but refuse to t...
31 minutes ago

Ghana School of law defers release of results of remarking
51 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line