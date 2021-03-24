GES shouldn't deny Rastafarians their right to Education — Ketasco teacher

Listen to article

Mr Attipoe Peter Junior, a Visual Art teacher of Keta Senior High Secondary School (Ketasco) in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region says the Ghana Education Service (GES) should not deny Rastafarian students admission into senior high schools.

He said it is unfair for schools to deny such students of enjoying their basic right to education.

He added that he would have loved to have a long rasta on, had it not be the basic ideas of an early educationist who denied him of his right.

According to him, society since time immemorial has harboured a negative perception about Rastafarians and classified them as uncouth people.

He said, now that he is a teacher, he still feels hurt without his Raster on.

Mr Attipoe, who is also known as Ras Moral told ModernGhana News that he still believe and follow the culture of "Jah" even without his Rasta on.

His comment follows reports that the head of Achimota college senior high school denied some students admission due to their long Rasta or dreadlocks.

Mr Attipoe who was a graduate of the University of Education, Winneba said, others should not see people with raster as bad people because most of them are much more responsible people than people without who are not Rastafarians.

He cautioned guys with dreadlocks and rasta hairs who are destroying the names of Rastafarians to stop such behaviours.

But in contrast, Mr Promise Baka, a mathematics teacher at Keta Business Senior High School kicks against the idea of admitting students with rasta.

Mr Baka also disclosed to ModernGhana news that, he will be more disappointed if GES allow students with rasta to be admitted into any school in the country.

"What of if other students dressed in traditional worshippers attire to school, will GES allow that too?", he quizzes.