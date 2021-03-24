ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.03.2021 Social News

GES shouldn't deny Rastafarians their right to Education — Ketasco teacher

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
GES shouldn't deny Rastafarians their right to Education — Ketasco teacher
Listen to article

Mr Attipoe Peter Junior, a Visual Art teacher of Keta Senior High Secondary School (Ketasco) in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region says the Ghana Education Service (GES) should not deny Rastafarian students admission into senior high schools.

He said it is unfair for schools to deny such students of enjoying their basic right to education.

He added that he would have loved to have a long rasta on, had it not be the basic ideas of an early educationist who denied him of his right.

According to him, society since time immemorial has harboured a negative perception about Rastafarians and classified them as uncouth people.

He said, now that he is a teacher, he still feels hurt without his Raster on.

Mr Attipoe, who is also known as Ras Moral told ModernGhana News that he still believe and follow the culture of "Jah" even without his Rasta on.

His comment follows reports that the head of Achimota college senior high school denied some students admission due to their long Rasta or dreadlocks.

Mr Attipoe who was a graduate of the University of Education, Winneba said, others should not see people with raster as bad people because most of them are much more responsible people than people without who are not Rastafarians.

He cautioned guys with dreadlocks and rasta hairs who are destroying the names of Rastafarians to stop such behaviours.

But in contrast, Mr Promise Baka, a mathematics teacher at Keta Business Senior High School kicks against the idea of admitting students with rasta.

Mr Baka also disclosed to ModernGhana news that, he will be more disappointed if GES allow students with rasta to be admitted into any school in the country.

"What of if other students dressed in traditional worshippers attire to school, will GES allow that too?", he quizzes.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
375 Artisans undergo NVTI Proficiency I examinations
24.03.2021 | Social News
Akatsi South: Heavy rainstorm displaced many, destroy properties
24.03.2021 | Social News
W/R: Fire destroys sacristy of Prestea Catholic Church
23.03.2021 | Social News
Students angry as GIJ orders them to defer academic year for paying fees late
23.03.2021 | Social News
Directive for long distance buses to travel with two drivers effective on April 1
23.03.2021 | Social News
Accra: 62-year-old man reported missing
23.03.2021 | Social News
Love gone sour as boyfriend allegedly kills lover
23.03.2021 | Social News
Rainstorm displaced residents in Akatsi South
23.03.2021 | Social News
Gospel artistes attacking each other senseless – Deborah Akoto
23.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

No freeze on public sector salaries — Akufo-Addo
56 minutes ago

GH¢230 million spent in four years to construct drains — Hou...
56 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line