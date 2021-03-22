GIZ Ghana holds multi-stakeholder dialogue, validation workshop for migration stakeholders

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH Ghana, through its Programme Migration & Diaspora, has held a week’s multi-stakeholders dialogue workshop to validate the action plans of its partners on the implementation of the National Labour Migration Policy.

The workshop was also used to validate a joint Ministry of the Interior – International Organisation for Migration (IOM) commissioned study report for the establishment of the Ghana National Commission on Migration (GNCM), a major recommendation of the National Migration Policy of Ghana, tipped to be a game changer in Ghana’s efforts at leveraging migration for national development.

The multi-stakeholder workshop brought together key state-and non-state participants including the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, National Population Council, Trade Union Congress, Ghana Employers Association, Centre for Migration Studies, IOM Ghana among others, to follow up on a GIZ Ghana supported three-day capacity building and sensitising of the labour migration technical working group held in November 2020.

In her remarks, the Senior National Coordinator for the Programme Migration & Diaspora at GIZ Ghana, Abena Owusua Amponsah-Bio, commended Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations – the lead Ministry – for its leadership in the development of the National Labour Migration Policy and the other stakeholders for their tremendous role played so far in the realisation of the soon-to-be-launched National Labour Policy. She said “GIZ – PMD will continue to engage with you in our collective effort to support the Government of Ghana in the migration governance policy space. We look forward to the kind of collaboration fostered in this event in the many more collaborations to come”. She expressed GIZ Ghana’s resolution to work with all partners on behalf of the German Government.

On her part, the Chief of Mission of the IOM (Ghana, Togo and Benin), Mrs. Abibatou Wane-Fall, pledged the continuous support of the IOM to the Ministry in the development of the policy. She said “good labour migration governance is key in Ghana as well as in the region – and of course worldwide. Ghana is a country of origin, transit, and destination, and faces both the opportunities and challenges with regards to migration”