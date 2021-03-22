ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.03.2021 General News

GIZ Ghana holds multi-stakeholder dialogue, validation workshop for migration stakeholders

Participants
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Participants

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH Ghana, through its Programme Migration & Diaspora, has held a week’s multi-stakeholders dialogue workshop to validate the action plans of its partners on the implementation of the National Labour Migration Policy.

The workshop was also used to validate a joint Ministry of the Interior – International Organisation for Migration (IOM) commissioned study report for the establishment of the Ghana National Commission on Migration (GNCM), a major recommendation of the National Migration Policy of Ghana, tipped to be a game changer in Ghana’s efforts at leveraging migration for national development.

The multi-stakeholder workshop brought together key state-and non-state participants including the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, National Population Council, Trade Union Congress, Ghana Employers Association, Centre for Migration Studies, IOM Ghana among others, to follow up on a GIZ Ghana supported three-day capacity building and sensitising of the labour migration technical working group held in November 2020.

In her remarks, the Senior National Coordinator for the Programme Migration & Diaspora at GIZ Ghana, Abena Owusua Amponsah-Bio, commended Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations – the lead Ministry – for its leadership in the development of the National Labour Migration Policy and the other stakeholders for their tremendous role played so far in the realisation of the soon-to-be-launched National Labour Policy. She said “GIZ – PMD will continue to engage with you in our collective effort to support the Government of Ghana in the migration governance policy space. We look forward to the kind of collaboration fostered in this event in the many more collaborations to come”. She expressed GIZ Ghana’s resolution to work with all partners on behalf of the German Government.

On her part, the Chief of Mission of the IOM (Ghana, Togo and Benin), Mrs. Abibatou Wane-Fall, pledged the continuous support of the IOM to the Ministry in the development of the policy. She said “good labour migration governance is key in Ghana as well as in the region – and of course worldwide. Ghana is a country of origin, transit, and destination, and faces both the opportunities and challenges with regards to migration”

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
ECOWAS commemorates the 2020 international day of persons with disabilities
22.03.2021 | General News
Wenchi SDA Church donates blood to mark Global Youth Day
22.03.2021 | General News
Opuni Trial: Our investigation was not on farmer complaint lithovit follar fertilizer - Investigator
22.03.2021 | General News
MTN Foundation hands over Ghc750,000 ICT lab to GIMPA
22.03.2021 | General News
CDD-Ghana Inaugurates Two Skills Enterprise Centers at Asutifi North District; Supports Training of 45 Beneficiaries
22.03.2021 | General News
Opuni trial: State’s final witnesses cross-examined today
22.03.2021 | General News
New taxes needless – Lecturer
22.03.2021 | General News
Iona Reine calls for responsible use of water to mark World Water Day
22.03.2021 | General News
Reduce your work load – Doctors tell Ofori-Atta as he returns home from covid-19 treatment
22.03.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Invest more in 1D1F, PFJ, Free SHS to accelerate growth – PN...
25 minutes ago

EIU not credible to predict 2024 elections winner – Otukonor
25 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line